Shamfa tells Tobago PNM: We're to blame for being in opposition

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TOBAGO WEST MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis has said many PNM supporters voted against the party in the December 6, 2021, THA elections and are responsible for its being in opposition in Tobago.

She was addressing a PNM political meeting at the Canaan/Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility on April 21. The meeting was a precursor to the Tobago Council’s internal election on April 27 and 28.

Saying the PNM has been vocal in “speaking out against all of the madness and mayhem that we now have to take because we voted for change,” Cudjoe-Lewis told the audience, “Some of allyuh sit down in allyuh red voted for change too. Some of allyuh guilty as charged.”

The audience, which included Tobago Council chairman Learie Paul and other party executives, clapped and cheered.

She claimed there were instances in which party supporters told their friends to stay home on election day, while others did so because they did not like the candidates who were selected in certain electoral districts.

Cudjoe-Lewis also claimed some PNM supporters agreed to be team leaders and street captains on election day, but never showed up.

“Some of you gave us the impression that you were working for us when you were actually working for them. They say confession is good for the soul and it’s Sunday, too, so I could preach.”