Relatives: Murder victim was 'very loving'

Police car at Forensic Sciences Centre. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers - Jeff Mayers

A RELATIVE of Claude Sandy described him as a doting father and very loving.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, spoke with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James and called the father of one a "hard-working, self-employed family man." She said his death is very hard and the family is struggling to come to terms with it.

On April 19, Sandy was shot at Mariquite Street in Port of Spain when gunmen ambushed the group he was liming with. Another man was also shot.

The gunmen ran to a waiting burgundy-coloured car and fled.

Both victims were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by a driver whose vehicle was hit during the shooting spree.