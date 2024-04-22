RBC appoints new head of Caribbean Banking

Chris Duggan, new senior vice president and head of Caribbean Banking at RBC. - Photo courtesy RBC

RBC Financial (Caribbean) Ltd (RBC) has appointed Chris Duggan of the Cayman Islands as the senior vice president and head of RBC Caribbean Banking, effective April 1.

Duggan replaces Chris Ronald, who led the bank’s operations in the Caribbean for the last two and a half years.

As head of Caribbean Banking, Duggan’s main responsibility will be to carry out the bank’s strategic direction and manage the overall business strategy and vision across the region.

Duggan’s career spans over two decades in the financial industry across the US and the Caribbean. Most recently, he was the Cayman Islands Government representative to North America, primarily focused on financial services. He also served as a senior executive at DART Family Office and Butterfield Bank.

In a press release, RBC’s executive vice president, personal financing products, Erica Nielsen, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Duggan to RBC. Born and raised in the Caribbean, Duggan has a deep understanding of the regional financial landscape and a passion for representing the culture.

“His appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to the region. I am confident that under Duggan’s leadership, Caribbean Banking will continue to grow and serve our clients and communities.”

Duggan was awarded the Queen’s Certificate and Badge of Honour in recognition of his outstanding service to the Cayman Islands community during the covid19 pandemic emergency.