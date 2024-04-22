Police: Bones at Valsayn home must be Hannah's

The area where skeletal remains were found by police on March 12 at a Butu Road, Valsayn home. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A SENIOR police officer has told Newsday the result of a DNA test on the remains found in the backyard of a Valsayn home last month have led officers to "deduce" the bones are those of Hannah Mathura.

Mathura, 18, was last seen in June 2017.

On March 12, police found her remains after one of her relatives told police she had been killed and buried in the backyard of the house at Butu Road.

The remains showed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the skull.

The officer said while the results could not conclusively prove the remains were Hannah's, the police were able to connect the dots.

"We didn't have a sample from Hannah to compare (the remains) to, but the test proved this person is an offspring of Hannah's parents.

"Seeing as we have birth records and all the other siblings are accounted for and we have no death record for Hannah, we have to deduce that it is her."

The officer said police will issue a press release on the matter soon.