Philip Morris, TPM announce strategic alliance

NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE: Sheldon Wood, general manager of PMTT, left and Dominic Hadeed, CEO of ADHA Group pose for a picture as both companies announce a strategic business alliance. - Photo courtesy PMTT

Philip Morris TT (PMTT) and Total Partnership Management Ltd (TPM), a local company under the umbrella of Dominic Hadeed’s group of companies, have announced the consolidation of a strategic business alliance.

In a release, PMTT said TPM will now distribute its complete portfolio of products (smoke-free products and cigarettes) throughout the country.

TPM began distributing PMTT's smoke-free products in November 2023.

"The great advantages in terms of infrastructure, logistics and capability for the construction of spaces for future operations provided by TPM prompted PMTT´s decision to consolidate all operations (for smoke-free products and combustible products) with this partner," the release said.

Sheldon Wood, general manager of PMTT, said TPM provides invaluable local market insights and high-quality service levels that are essential in accelerating the growth of PMTT's projects in the domestic market.

"TT is positioned within our cluster and the entire Central America and Caribbean region as an innovation hub and a fertile land for greater investments in smoke-free and other aspects of the business. Proof of this is the significant investment we have made to consolidate our smoke-free vision in this country, with the introduction last November of Veev Now, one of our smoke-free alternatives.

"This partnership for the distribution of our portfolio reflects Philip Morris TT’s confidence in the potential for growth and success in the local business landscape," Wood said.

Dominic Hadeed, CEO of the ADHA Group, said TPM is committed to doing its part to ensure PMTT´s vision, one with which he feels completely aligned, is achieved.

"Philip Morris is the world’s number one tobacco company that has a massive ambition of transitioning their business from cigarettes to smoke-free alternatives. Their vision of a world without cigarettes in ten years is one that I support 100 per cent, and I am happy that they have made TT a priority. I am equally proud to be a part of this journey,” Hadeed said.

The release added that this partnership aims to elevate PMTT´s operational capabilities and further improve its services.

"This investment also reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers and our dedication to delivering excellence in every aspect of our business relationship. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability, and this initiative serves as a testament," Wood said.