Narine closes door on calls to play at T20 World Cup

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India, on April 16, 2024. - AP PHOTO

SUNIL Narine, 35, will not come out of international retirement for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the US from June 1-29.

Narine has been putting in strong performances in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), which included his maiden T20 hundred. West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell is one of many who said he would welcome Narine's return.

On Instagram, Narine said, "I hope this message finds you all well and in good health. I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup."

But Narine, who last played a T20 for West Indies in 2019, said he will not make himself available for selection.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies."

He thinks West Indies can win a third T20 World Cup. "Guys who have worked hard over the past few months deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best."

Narine struck a blistering 109 off 56 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16 in the IPL.

"