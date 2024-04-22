Man held in Venezuela for kidnapping, trying to traffic girl to Trinidad

- File photo

VENEZUELAN authorities have rescued a minor who was kidnapped by a human-trafficking mafia in the Delta Amacuro State.

The female victim, 15, was said to be destined for Trinidad, but security agencies luckily stopped her from being trafficked.

The girl was reported missing on social media on April 16.

On April 21, several media outlets, including Tane Tanae Noticias and Noticias Venezuela en Contacto, reported that she had been rescued in the Coporito sector and that a suspect had been detained.

Officials from the Strategic Intelligence Division (DIE), the Bolivarian National Police Corps (CPNB), the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command (CONAS) and the National Guard collaborated on the rescue and arrest.

Reports are DIE officials got a tip-off leading them to the girl's precise location.

The suspect, who is an adult, was keeping her and other victims, including two infants, there.

"The detainee was going to transport them to Trinidad and Tobago, to be sold to a mafia network dedicated to human trafficking," the report said.

No further information was given.