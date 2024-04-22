Latapy excited about May 10 'legends' football match

Trinidad and Tobago football icon Russell Latapy is finalising the selection of players for the Legends versus TT All Stars exhibition match scheduled for May 10 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 8 pm.

The match, initially carded for May 11, has been brought forward by a day to accommodate changes to the schedule of events on match day, on which further information will be forthcoming.

Gates at the venue will open at 4 pm.

The event is being organised by the Russell Latapy Education and Sports Foundation and I95.5FM.

The Brazilian quartet of World Cup winners Kaka, Rivaldo, Cafu and Edmilson are some of the headliners.

A media release from the organisers on Saturday said, "Between 2009 (and) 2011, Latapy would have had the task of selecting his squad for the senior men's team while serving as head coach. But over the last few days, the Little Magician has been busy communicating with a mixture of home-based and overseas-based former national players from his playing days as well as recent ex-nationals, in an effort to put together the best possible group of legends for this inaugural event being put on by the Russell Latapy Education and Sports Foundation and I95.FM."

Latapy said there have been many legends matches played around the world and he believes the same can be done in TT.

“Over the last ten-15 years, legends football has continued to grow in all corners of the globe, and I believe we have a generation of players here who have done well and are at a stage where we still love football and want to play – not only play, but also still have the physical ability to do that while there is an interest among the fans to see these players out on the pitch,” Latapy said.

On the decision to put his name to the event and take a lead role in staging it, Latapy felt the timing was ideal for him to engage in something of this nature.

“Tony (Lee) of I95.5FM had the idea of this match and invited me to be a part of it. And once we sat down and started to discuss the event, I was delighted to take up the offer.

"It’s something I have been part of in different parts of the world and I think it’s something great for the Caribbean. It was a no-brainer for me to be part of an initiative to bring a high level of legends football to our country,” said the ex-Porto midfielder.

“It’s legends football, so I’m trying to involve a lot of these players who have represented us well and delighted the fans over the years. I played over three decades both at national and club level, and I’ve played with a lot of fantastic players.

"This game is just a way of showing appreciation to them for everything they have contributed to football in TT and the Caribbean by extension.

“The aim is to push that feelgood factor about football in the country. It’s a situation where we think we can also set a good example for young players. There are so many good things we think can come out of this sort of venture."

Legends line-up Former national captain Dwight Yorke will lead a group of ex-Soca Warriors, including Carlos Edwards, Stern John, Brent Sancho, Kelvin Jack, Devorn Jorsling, Densill Theobald, and Strike Squad members Leonson Lewis, Brian Williams, Hutson Charles and others.

Further information on squad selections and physical ticket outlets will be forthcoming. Tickets can be bought online at islandetickets.com.

Tickets for the uncovered stands cost $300, covered stands are priced at $450 and there is a $550 section, which includes refreshments. Also, children 16 and under will pay $100 for the uncovered section and $200 for the covered stands.