EMA warns of unhealthy air quality

In this 2023 file photo, thick smoke caused by the Beetham dump covers the skyline in Port of Spain.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is warning the population of unhealthy air quality in western and eastern Trinidad.

An EMA release on Monday said as of 11 am, air quality in Toco and Port of Spain was at unhealthy levels, based on its air-quality monitoring-stations' recordings. It said the air registered between 151 and 153 on its Air Quality Index (AQI) and blamed the ongoing surge of Sahara dust, which it said posed a risk to the population.

"Everyone, in particular, sensitive groups including older adults, children and individuals with heart or lung disease, respiratory ailments and allergies are strongly advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion," it said.

The EMA said the AQI at the monitoring stations at Scarborough, Pt Lisas, Mayaro, San Fernando and Arima ranged between 117 and 143.

This, it said, represents air quality that is also unhealthy, but for sensitive groups. This means people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and people with respiratory ailments and allergies should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

The EMA said people could visit its social media pages and website for updates on air quality. It added that real-time updates can also be found on its website.

In its forecast at 10 am, the TT Meteorological Service said there would be a moderate to high concentration of Sahara dust present throughout the day and significant concentrations are expected to persist throughout the week.