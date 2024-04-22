Constitutional reform committee hosts consultations in Chaguanas, Tobago

Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Constitutional Reform Barendra Sinanan. - File photo

THE National Advisory Committee on Constitutional Reform (NACCR) will host public consultations this week in Central Trinidad and Tobago.

A release said the first will be at the Shaw Park Complex, Scarborough on April 22 at 6 pm. It will be facilitated by Julien Skeete. The other consultation will be held on April 25 at Southern Hall, Centre Pointe Mall, Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas at 6 pm. This session will be facilitated by Wendell Constantine.

In January, the Government established the NACCR to consult with and engage a broad cross-section of citizens for their opinions and recommendations for constitutional reform. To date, public consultations have been held in Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, Port of Spain/Diego Martin, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Tobago East, San Fernando and Princes Town.

While the committee will not be rewriting the constitution, it said all submissions will be used to create a comprehensive working document, which will be submitted to the Government for its National Consultation Conference on Constitutional Reform in June.

Apart from public consultations, the NACCR sent invitations for recommendations to special interest groups such as the First Peoples community, youth groups, labour, business, constitutional experts, academia, parliamentary representatives and political parties, among other corporate citizens and people holding constitutional positions.

"The response has been most encouraging. The committee has received over 700 written submissions, including from social media, radio and newspaper commentaries, and over 4,000 responses via the website, which is unprecedented.

"While the numbers attending town halls may vary, the quality of presentations and engagement has been excellent, and the committee looks forward to receiving many more in the upcoming meetings," the release said.

The eight-member committee is chaired by former speaker of the House, Barendra Sinanan SC. The other members are former independent senator Helen Drayton, former Central Bank governor Dr Terrence Farrell, former House speaker Nizam Mohammed, consulting managing partner at Ernest and Young Hema Narinesingh, Public Service Commission chairman Winston Rudder, former clerk of the House Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel, and former Tobago House of Assembly chief administrator Raye Sandy.