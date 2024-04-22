Club Sando thump RSSR in First Citizens Cup

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic players celebrate a goal in the TTPFL KO competition on Saturday. - TTPFL

CLUB Sando put six goals past RSSR when preliminary matches kicked off in the First Citizens Knockout Cup over the weekend.

On April 21 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, a brace by Shackiel Henry helped Club Sando win 6-0.

Henry opened the scoring for the tier one team in the 33rd minute, before Maurice Dick got his name on the scoresheet in the 44th minute. It went from bad to worse for RSSR as Jabari Forbes found the back of the net in first-half stoppage time.

The goals continued to flow in the second half as Henry scored again in the 58th minute. Jaron Pascall (61st) and Rhondel Gibson (89th) rounded off the scoring for Club Sando in the easy win.

In the second match of the double-header at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, San Fernando Giants whipped Bethel United FC 4-0 in a battle of tier two teams. It was goalless at half-time, before a ruthless second-half performance gave Giants the crushing win.

Andrei Pacheco opening the scoring in the 56th minute and seven minutes later, Abayomi George made it 2-0. Khurlan Khan (82nd) and Jeadon Parris (90th) both found the net in the final ten minutes as Bethel were eliminated.

Also, Prisons defeated UTT Patriots 2-1 in second-half stoppage time at UTT O'meara. Brendon Figuera put Prison in front in the 54th, but Keshaun Charles restored parity in the 81st. However, Aaron Enill fired in the winner from the penalty spot in the 92nd.

On April 20, there were also high-scoring matches. Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic were comfortable 4-0 winners over tier two's Central Soccer World at Mahaica Oval in Pt Fortin. Ezekiel Kesar (9th, 28th) and Marcus Joseph (20th, 34th) bagged two goals apiece.

In other matches, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers of tier one defeated tier two's Eagles FC II 6-1; tier two team QPCC upset tier one's Caledonia 2-0; Central FC of tier one romped to a 6-0 victory over tier two's Club Sando II; and Eagles FC got past 1976 FC Phoenix 3-1 in a battle of tier one teams.