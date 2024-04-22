Central Sports breeze past Parkites in 50-over league

Queen's Park Cricket Club's Akeal Hosein bats against Central Sports during the Premiership One 50-overs competition at the Invaders Recreation Grounds, Felicity, April 21. - AYANNA KINSALE

CENTRAL Sports continued their form in the TT Cricket Board 50-over Premiership One competition and stayed alive to win their second title this season with a comfortable five-wicket win over Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) at Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity on April 21.

QPCC, with West Indies player Akeal Hosein in the team, were bowled out for a modest 164 in 34.2 overs. Queen's Park were on course for a competitive total getting to 103/2, but then the innings fell apart.

Hosein was one of eight batsmen dismissed for 61 runs. Hosein slammed two fours and three sixes in his innings of 60 off 65 deliveries and Isaiah Rajah chipped in with 37 off 55 balls.

In reply for Central Sports, Guyanese Askhaya Persaud led from the front with 79 off 81 balls with five fours and six sixes. Kamil Pooran contributed 24 off 30 balls as Central Sports got to 168/5 in 35.3 overs. Rajah was the most successful bowler for Queen's Park, grabbing 2/36 in nine overs.

At the Marchin Recreation Ground in Charlieville, West Indies batsman Evin Lewis cracked 70 not out off only 28 balls as Bess Motors Marchin Patriots raced to 168/1 in just 10.3 overs to defeat Clarke Road by nine wickets. Lewis belted two fours and nine sixes in his innings. Lewis was supported by Teshawn Castro and Guyanese Isai Thorne, who scored 57 and 32 not out respectively.

Earlier in the match, spinner Kissoondath Magram took 6/37 for Patriots to help dismiss Clarke Road for 167 in 36.3 overs. Kashtri Singh was the other chief destroyer, snatching 4/42.

Shatrughan Rambaran tried to keep Clarke Road in the match with a knock of 62.

Summarised Scores:

QUEEN'S PARK 164 (34.2 overs) (Akeal Hosein 60, Isaiah Rajah 37) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 168/5 (35.3 overs) (Askhaya Persaud 79, Kamil Pooran 24; I Rajah 2/36). Central Sports won by five wickets.

CLARKE ROAD 167 (36.3 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 62, Olando James 22; Kissoondath Magram 6/37, Kashtri Singh 4/42) vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS 168/1 (10.3 overs) (Evin Lewis 70 not out, Teshawn Castro 57, Isai Thorne 32 not out). Patriots won by nine wickets.

MERRY BOYS vs PROFILBAU VICTORIA UNITED - Match Abandoned.