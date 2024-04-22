Call election now and let people decide

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: In times of darkness it is the duty of leaders to become beacons of hope, guiding their nations toward brighter horizons. Unfortunately, the recent shadows cast over Trinidad and Tobago by rising crime, deepening poverty and persistent injustice and inequality have left many feeling lost and disillusioned.

Prime Minister Rowley and his government have undoubtedly faced significant challenges in addressing these pressing issues. However, it is becoming increasingly evident that their efforts have fallen short of the mark, leaving many citizens feeling neglected and abandoned.

Yet, amidst this darkness there remains a glimmer of hope. It is in times of adversity that the true resilience and spirit of a nation are revealed. The people of Trinidad and Tobago are not defined by the challenges they face, but by their collective determination to overcome them.

As a community we must come together to demand accountability and transparency from our leaders. We cannot afford to passively accept the status quo when so much is at stake. It is time for Dr Rowley and his government to acknowledge their shortcomings and take decisive action to address the pressing issues plaguing our nation.

Let us harness the power of unity and solidarity to illuminate the path forward. Together we can build a Trinidad and Tobago where justice, equality and prosperity prevail for all.

And it's time for Rowley and his entire government to resign and call an early general election now and let the people determine their feature going forward.

CURTIS ANTHONY OBRADY

Arima