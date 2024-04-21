Senate continues CoE debate

Anthony Vieira -

THE Senate will continue debate on a private motion on commissions of enquiry (CoE) when it sits on April 22 from 1.30 pm.

The motion was filed by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, SC, and asks the Senate to consider whether the CoE Act and the associated public inquiry process need to be reviewed.

The House of Representatives sits on April 26 from 1.30 pm for private members day.

The agenda for this sitting is yet to be announced.