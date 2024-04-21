Richard Lara, Wayne Baptiste top Swing for D Hills golf tourney

Swing for D Hills champions Richard Lara, left, and Wayne Baptiste, second from right, collect their first prize from Hillview College acting principal Derek Bissessar, second from left, and Arvind Ramsaran of sponsor St Augustine Medical Laboratory Ltd. at the Swing for D Hills prize-giving function on April 20 at Millennium Clubhouse, Trincity. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

THE fourth edition of the Swing for D Hills golf tournament was filled with excitement at the Millennium Lakes Golf Course, Trincity on April 20.

Apart from the main agenda – raising funds for Hillview College, the annual tournament also featured a hole-in-one, a junior golf clinic, keen competition, and lots of fun.

Taking first place and the grand prize of two 65" smart TVs, sponsored by St Augustine Medical Laboratory Ltd and Human Molecular Genetic lab, was the team of TT Golf Association president Wayne Baptiste and veteran golfer Richard Lara.

In second place were Rabindra Narine and Nicolas Wood Solamon, who won a two-night stay at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, airfare to Tobago, and a round of golf.

The pair of Aroon Naranynsingh and Brian Fares placed third and were rewarded with a two-night stay at the Trinidad Hilton, including breakfast.

The competition featured 57 teams including top players such as former national open champions Chris Richards Jr and Zico Correia.

Argentinian Andres Schonbaum, the Royal & Ancient golf representative responsible for the Latin America and Caribbean Territories, competed as well alongside Jodi Giuseppi.

There were prizes for the top 20 places in the competition.

The prize for hole-in-one was won by Ronald Aguilar, who achieved the tremendous feat on hole 11.

In an interview with Newsday at the Millennium Clubhouse, Trincity, Baptiste said he did not anticipate winning but he knew he was playing well recently.

"Also, Richard is a top golfer and we went outside there to have fun, most important thing is to have fun."

He said the course was in very good condition and the greens played well. "The camaraderie was excellent among our peers. It augurs well for Hillview College and what is being done for the school and golf in Trinidad and Tobago."

Baptiste praised the Swing for D Hills committee for incorporating the junior clinic. He said sport is an avenue that will help young people to avoid distractions.

Hillview acting principal Derek Bissessar said he was thankful for the tournament to help the school achieve its objectives.

"It goes a long way because prices increasing everyday..."

He said the PTA is an important element of every school.

"It's 30 years I'm in Hillview and I've worked with hundreds of parents, You see parents stick around for five-seven years that their child is there. The culture that we have is fantastic."

He said the rapport between past principals and the PTA has always been good.

Bissessar, a former Hillview goalkeeper, said sport plays a major part in fostering pride among students at the school and the alumni. He said basketball, cricket, swimming, football and dragon boat all play a part in developing the students as well-rounded.

President of the Swing for D Hills committee Akash Ragbir said the event continues to get "bigger and better."

"We had 50 kids in a clinic separate from the tournament, teaching various golf skills.

He said there were also three youth teams competing as he paid tribute to the other members of the committee. "This is one of the largest golf tournaments in Trinidad, and it does take a huge effort."

Hillview student David Cheng, 15, who started playing golf at age eight, competed alongside his father. Although he plays occasionally at the Millennium course, he said it was not his best performance.

"I thought I was ready but when you get there you get nervous and you don't hit nearly as good as when you're on the course practising," he said.

When did he realise he loved the sport?

"Today. I realised that there are a lot of nice people and friends who also play golf, and I love the activeness of the sport."

What has the sport taught him?

"To do something well you have to stay at it for very long. To master all the clubs you have to practise."

Other awards:

Power Drive: Liam Bryden

Best male and female team: Dale Hassranah and Gail Rajack

Best dressed: Nanda Ramhit and Rocky Lall

Best Hillview College Old Boys: Subash and Akash Ragbir

Best current Hillview College student: Yuri Mahabir

Junior Tournament winners: Sun Gordon and Mahesh Singh