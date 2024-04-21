PM backs Hinds on legislation for returning nationals

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister has supported statements made by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds about Government bringing legislation to Parliament to treat with the issue of repatriating TT nationals who were in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

Dr Rowley did so when he responded to a question from Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally in the House of Representatives on April 19.

In response to a matter on the adjournment of the Senate on April 16, Hinds spoke about legislation to facilitate the return of TT nationals, who were in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

He said the repatriation of these people is a complex matter and must be done in a way that balances the needs of the returnees with the needs of the population and national security.

Hinds said the Government had a Returnees Bill which would manage the safe return of the TT nationals in line with best international practice.

Rambally, who at one time offered to go to the Middle East to assess efforts to repatriate TT nationals in Iraq and Syria, asked Rowley about the state of readiness of the legislation which Hinds referred to.

Rowley could not give a specific date when the bill would be debated in Parliament.

He said the bill is being prepared to be brought to Parliament and will be on the legislative agenda when it is ready.

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, has been mandated to draft this bill.

Rowley said, "This bill is in a very advanced stage of development."

Rowley reiterated Government's commitment to repatriate TT nationals from Syria and Iraq.

He said Government has engaged its international partners to assist in whatever ways they can to achieve this objective.

"The issue continues to be one that is quite intractable."

Rowley reminded MPs that a three-man repatriation committee has been established "to lend support to the Government's efforts in this regard."

He said those efforts involve liaising with the families of people in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

Rowley added that the committee has received some support staff and a property has been identified for the "administration and management of the returnees."

He said these efforts continue to be supported by a group called Task Force Nightingale, which was established in 2018.

This task force includes representatives from the National Security Ministry, the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, the Social Development and Family Services Ministry and the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry.

Rowley said the efforts of these groups are also being supported by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), police, Immigration Division and the Children's Authority.

In response to a claim from Rambally that the repatriation committee was not receiving the support it should from some of its local partners, Rowley said he did not know about this.

But he added the committee remains operational and a key player in the repatriation efforts.

The committee is chaired by former speaker of the House of Representatives, Nizam Mohammed.