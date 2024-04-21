Double murder in Chaguanas

A couple is dead after being gunned down outside their home near Angel Harps Pan Yard in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Saturday night.

The couple has been identified as Jerrymire “Jerry” Gibbons and his 40-year-old girlfriend Roxanne Heera, who lived at Gail Trace, Palmiste, Longdenville. Reports say the couple was leaving Gibbons' home around 10 pm when they were ambushed and shot.

Videos and photos of the gruesome scene were shared online, prompting outrage and shock on social media.