UNC supporters want Couva hospital dedicated for children

UNC supporters during a protest outside the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on April 20. - Photo courtesy UNC

UNC supporters, several of them dressed in what appeared to be surgical gowns, protested outside of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on April 20, demanding the government repurpose the facility as a dedicated children's hospital.

The protesters condemned the Government over the deaths of seven babies at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) between April 4-9.

Some of the protesters had placards which called for the resignation of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and for the facility to be opened as a children's hospital.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar made both calls at a news conference in Port of Spain on April 19.

In August 2015, weeks before the general election, Persad-Bissessar (then prime minister) cut the ribbon to open the facility as the Couva Children's Hospital.

After the election, Deyalsingh said the hospital was opened by the UNC but never commissioned to operate as a medical facility.

During the covid19 pandemic, the hospital was one of the main facilities in the parallel healthcare system used to treat covid19 patients.

The Prime Minister and Deyalsingh have said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will do an independent investigation into the deaths of the babies.