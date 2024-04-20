Trinidad and Tobago women claim Caribbean ping pong bronze, positive starts in singles

TT's Chloe Fraser, right, in action. - Ernest Fraser

A valiant fight by Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team earned them a bronze-medal finish at the 2024 Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Federation Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday.

TT’s France-based Rheann Chung won her two games, but Puerto Rico went on to clinch the semi-final 3-2.

Chung had a positive start and put TT 1-0 up with an 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 victory over Fabiola Diaz. Puerto Rico drew level in the next game as Brianna Burgos trumped Chloe Fraser 11-8, 14-12, 11-8.

Puerto Rico gained control of the tie after game three, when Edmarie Leon defeated Imani Edwards-Taylor 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. Chung, however, returned to the table and tied things up once more by getting past Burgos 11-8, 14-12, 11-8, which forced a decisive fifth match.

It was not to be for TT, as Diaz ousted Fraser 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 to seal a spot in the title match against Cuba.

In the other semi, Cuba beat Guyana 3-0, with the losing semifinal nations sharing joint third place.

In Tuesday’s meeting against the DR at the Parque del Este Table Tennis Hall, TT stunned the hosts with a 3-2 victory. Despite Fraser's losing the opener to Eva Brito 11-6, 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, Chung drew TT level with an 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, result over Esmerlyn Castro.

The DR retook the lead in the third as Yasiris Ortiz bettered Edwards-Taylor 11-4, 11-2, 11-6. Again, Chung brought TT back to winning ways when she won the fourth game 1109, 11-8 11-7 over Brito.

Fraser showed class in the decider and confirmed a semifinal spot by defeating Castro 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6.

In the women’s team opener match on Tuesday morning, TT were downed 3-0 by Cuba.

Also on Wednesday, the TT men’s team missed out on a semifinal spot after losing 3-0 to the DR. Aaron Wilson lost 5-11, 8-11, 10-12 to Rafael Cabrera, Arun Roopnarine fell 11-9, 7-11, 4-11, 12-14 to Isaac Villa and Luc O'Young was beaten 4-11, 2-11, 6-11, courtesy Abit Tejada.

Earlier in the day, TT defeated Jamaica 3-0 but were trumped 0-3 by Barbados in their opening contest.

In singles action, two wins each for Wilson, Chung and Fraser gave TT a positive start on Friday.

Wilson won his first men’s singles group 12 match on Thursday night by disposing Bajan Romario Gill 1102, 11-9, 11-5. He returned to the table on Friday to notch another important 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 win over Puerto Rican Jabdiel Torres.

Later on in the men’s doubles round of 32, he partnered with Arun Roopnarine to oust Arubans Bryan Lopes and Shaofeng Xie 11-5, 11-6, 11-6. They face Tajeda and Vila of the host nation on Saturday, from 11 am.

Also on Thursday night, Edwards-Taylor lost her opening singles test 3-0 to Burgos while Thong fell in similar fashion against another Puerto Rican Fabiola Diaz.

O’Young also lost his first singles contest 3-0 against Vila and then his second by the same margin versus Cuban Rene Mendez.

Chung showed good form on Friday as she defeated Cuban Estela Crespo 11-6, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7 in her opener. She then bettered Guyanese Jasmine Billingy 11-9, 11-4, 11-3.

Fraser also impressed on the tables as she got past Shary Munoz (Dominican Republic) 3-1 and then beat Bajan Qodesh Weekes 3-0 in singles matches.

Roopnarine lost his singles opener 0-3 against Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo and then missed out on another, losing 2-3 to Haitian Jameson Bernard.

Malik Gopaul also went down 1-3 to St Lucian De Andre Calderon in his first match but pulled one back with a 3-0 triumph over Aruban Bryan Lopes.

Edwards-Taylor got her first singles win over Cuban Perez Gonzalez with 11-6, 12-10, 11-6.

In the mixed doubles, two TT teams - Roopnarine/Chung and Fraser/Wilson - lost out to Dominican Republic. The first was beaten 1-3 and the other, 0-3.

O’Young and Gopaul also missed out in their first men’s doubles tie,, going down 2-3 to St Lucia.