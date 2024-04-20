Schools now smoking zones?

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Joey Bartlett

THE EDITOR: I recently visited one of the secondary schools in the Barataria area and was appalled to see a member of the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) security detail in full uniform smoking on the school compound. There was also a large amount of cigarette butts in close proximity to the security booth.

When I inquired I was told that even the MTS cleaners can be seen at the back of the compound smoking cigarettes.

I would like both the Minister of Education and the head of the MTS to kindly confirm whether schools have adopted a smoking-on-the-compound policy as I was of the view that all government schools are strictly no-smoking zones.

I look forward to their response with great optimism.

SUMINTRA SAMAROO

via e-mail