Reon Moore grabs assist in 2-0 win for Pacific FC

New Pacific FC striker Reon Moore -

SOCA Warriors attacker Reon Moore continued his fine start for his new club Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League on April 19, when he notched an assist in his team’s 2-0 win versus Valour FC at the Starlight Stadium in Langford.

On April 13, Pacific opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Andre Ramersad and Ryan Telfer’s Halifax Wanderers, with Moore winning a 35th-minute penalty which led to the only goal in the contest.

In his team’s second match, the speedy Moore again showed his worth as he put in a solid 90-minute shift in the centre forward position, while he helped set up his team’s first goal.

After a goalless first half, which saw a largely pedestrian effort by the Pacific team, coach James Merriman made a triple change at the break which had a huge impact on proceedings.

In the 47th minute, Pacific took the lead when substitute Josh Heard applied the finishing touch from close range after Moore unselfishly squared from the left side of the area at the end of a slick counter-attack.

Moore, who confirmed a two-year deal with Pacific – with a club option for 2026 – on March 1, looked likely to get his maiden goal for the club in the 68th minute, but Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi saved smartly with his feet to stop a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box by the former Defence Force attacker.

In the 79th minute, Pacific put the game to bed when midfielder Sean Young banged in a rebound from close range to mark his 100th appearance for the club with a precious goal.

Pacific, currently second on the eight-team table, will play the fifth-placed Cavalry in their next match on April 28.