Probe WASA operations down south

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: I draw attention to the various articles published in the daily newspapers regarding WASA's and the Public Utilities Minister’s revelation of a water trucking racket in southern Trinidad. I say kudos to those who aided in unmasking this 20-30-year reign of terror on these humble communities.

This then brings to the fore further questions: How is it possible that these activities occurred for so long without the knowledge of WASA management (managers, engineers, supervisors, etc), even the Ministry of Public Utilities, despite numerous reports and complaints by residents?

Who really are the individuals involved in this scheme? Are we to believe that a current/former turncock and some truck operators masterminded this entire scheme alone? How are the residents going to be compensated?

WASA, and by extension the ministry, should provide answers to the public.

I urge Minister Gonzales to swiftly action a thorough, independent investigation into WASA’s operations throughout south Trinidad, ensuring relevant people are held accountable for their unscrupulous actions, henceforth bringing relief to the suffering thousands who still are unable to receive a reliable pipe-borne water supply.

H BABOOLAL

Penal