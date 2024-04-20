NWRHA: Only 7 babies died of bacterial infection

The main entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital where bactarial infections claimed the lives of at least eight babies at the hospital's Neonatal Intensic Care Unit. FILE PHOTOS -

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) says the circumstances of the babies who died at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Port of Spain General Hospital between February and March must be examined carefully and separately from the seven babies who died in April.

The headline of the statement distinguishing between the two groups of babies said: "Demise not connected to bacterial outbreak of the April cluster babies."

In a statement sent on Friday, the NWRHA said it "fully understands and respects the parents' right to seek legal advice and to take legal action" and is "committed to working through the legal process."

The release said the NWRHA has seen "many erroneous statements made in traditional and social media" about the seven babies who died at its NICU from April 4-9.

The NWRHA acknowledged the pre-action protocol letters it received from attorneys representing the parents, and said because the matter is now the subject of legal claims or may eventually end in court, and in keeping with patient confidentiality, it is restricted from speaking publicly about specific details.

The statement says the NICU is operating in accordance with established standards and "has been and will continue to be fully transparent."

It ended by saying the authority is working to better understand the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the premature babies and is looking forward to "co-operating fully with the independent investigation."

NAME OF BABY.........................NAME OF PARENTS.......................................DATE OF DEATH

Kae’ Jhene Kerniah Charles.......Shaniya Raymond-Adams/ Kerron Charles..........April 6

Crystell Precious Miracle............Shirese Moore-Beckles/ Rondell Beckles...........April 6

Aarya Raya Chatergoon..............Danyelle Samaroo/Avinash Chatergoon..............April 5

Ella Luccia Molino........................Jodie Molino/Travis Molino...............................March 18

Esme Molino.................................Jodie Molino/Travis Molino................................April 4

Amelia Williams...........................Tinelle Saunders/Gus Williams............................April 2

Romani Williams..........................Shaquille Harry/Kadeem Williams ......................April 6

Skiye Samue................................Natasha Samuel/Brent Wilson...............................April 9

Jayden Allister Pierre................Nandaranie Nathoo/Allister Pierre........................March 16

Amari Bhagan.............................Farah Rattansingh/Christopher Bhagan..................February 26

Kyrie George Bhagan.................Farah Rattansingh/Christopher Bhagan..................February 22