Mayor's Ball to support charities in Point Fortin

Mayor of Point Fortin Alderman Clyde James, second from right, engages with a member of the community and officers in Point Fortin. - courtesy The Mayor’s Office of Point Fortin

The mayor of Point Fortin alderman Clyde James will host the Mayor’s Ball at the Clifton Hill Beach Resort on April 20.

The event will benefit the humanitarian and philanthropic efforts of the mayor's office, a media release said.

The release said James "is keenly focused on growing the borough of Point Fortin and improving the lives of the town’s burgesses."

The ball is one of the highlights of the ongoing Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations, which will host the popular J'Ouvert, Parade of the Bands and Pan on The Move on May 4.

The ball is also one of the initiatives through which the mayor raises funds to support his outreach programmes.

"A critical element of the mayor’s vision is his dedication and engagement in charitable projects and initiatives that aim to make the borough a better place for all. To this end, the mayor has revitalised the tradition of the annual Mayor’s Ball alongside the popular Mayor’s Premium All-Inclusive event as he strives to raise awareness for his altruistic initiatives in his hometown of Point Fortin," the release said.

Reflecting on his current term in office, James said in the release, “I am grateful and humbled to have this opportunity to serve my community as the mayor of one of the most vibrant and culturally-rich towns in our nation. It is my sincere wish to contribute to making life more happy, comfortable and enriching for the people of Point Fortin as I focus on initiatives designed to elevate the social and economic well-being of all in our community. It is indeed an honour to serve.”

All proceeds from the ball go to the Mayor's Fund, which finances the mayor's assistance and support for burgesses in need and other charitable projects and initiatives, the release said.

Civil-society organisations that have benefited from the mayor's support projects included Ferndean’s Place Children’s Home for abused children, the substance abuse treatment centre, Serenity Place Empowerment Centre for Women, Mc Sween’s Home for the Elderly and Disabled, and the non-profit arts organisation, Back Ah Yard Foundation, the release said.

At the ball, patrons can enjoy an evening of dinner and dancing with live entertainment led by award-winning pianist, composer and producer Dr Louis Nurse, and his soca jazz band, Louis and the Lynx. Other entertainment will come from DJ Nigel and DJ Alpha B.

Patrons can choose between paying for a formal dinner or a drinks-inclusive option. For $750, there's a formal, all-inclusive dinner from 8 pm, or a drinks-inclusive experience for $300 from 9.30 pm. Tickets are available at the mayor’s office, Town Hall, or Queenz Promotions, 16 School Road.

For more info: join The Mayor’s Ball Facebook event page at bit.ly/PFBC2024TheMayorsBall and connect with the mayor on Instagram (IG) and FB @TheMayor.ClydeJames or call 733-8617 or 767-3331.