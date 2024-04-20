Jereem, Ahye lead athletics team for Olympic qualifiers

Michelle-Lee Ahye, left. - Angelo Marcelle

National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago’s (NAAATT) 2023 senior male and female athletes of the year Jereem Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye spearhead a 15-member squad for the World Athletics Relays, an Olympic qualifier, in Bahamas from May 4-5.

These athletes cover three relay teams – men and women’s 4x100-metre and men’s 4x400m respectively.

The top 14 teams in each of the events at the World Athletics Relays automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Richards leads the 4x400m team alongside Asa Guevara, Che Lara, Shakeem McKay, Joshua St Clair and Timothy Frederick. Ahye is the most experienced sprinter on the women’s 4x100m squad and she runs alongside Reyare Thomas, Leah Bertrand, Reese Webster and Taejah Badal.

The men’s 4x100m team features Kion Benjamin, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison, Omari Lewis and Frederick.

They will be accompanied by seven officials including Dexter Voisin (manager), Keston Bellman, Ian Carter, Charles Joseph (coaches), Anyl Gopeesingh (doctor), Shulan Bonas and Nicole Fuentes (massage therapists).

Additionally, 12 of TT’s top junior athletes will don national colours for the World Athletics Relays pre-show that takes place just before the start of the day’s events.

The pre-show features the top the teams from the boys U20, girls U20 and mixed U20 4X100m events at the recent CARIFTA Games competing against teams drawn from the wider North American, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) area, including USA.

TT’s World Athletics Relays Teams

Men’s 4x400m - Jereem Richards, Asa Guevara, Che Lara, Shakeem McKay, Joshua St Clair, Timothy Frederick

Men’s 4x100m - Kion Benjamin, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison, Omari Lewis, Timothy Frederick

Women’s 4x100m - Michelle-Lee Ahye, Reyare Thomas, Leah Bertrand, Reese Webster Taejah Badal.

Officials - Dexter Voisin (manager), Keston Bellman, Ian Carter, Charles Joseph (coaches), Anyl Gopeesingh (doctor), Shulan Bonas, Nicole Fuentes (massage therapists).

U20s for Pre-event

Boys - Dylan Woodruffe (Cougars), Cameron Powell (Phoenix), Che Wickham (Stallion), Kadeem Chinapoo, Hakeem Chinapoo, Mikhail Byer (all of Simplex)

Girls - Janae De Cannes, Symphony Patrick (both of Concorde), Alexxe Henry (Zenith), Sierra Joseph, Khadija Pickering (Abilene), Sierra Joseph, Keziah Peters (both of Simplex)

Officials - Kelvin Nancoo, Donelle Stafford (coaches)