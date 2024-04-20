Fatima, Rio West into school's cricket boys' and girls' T20 finals

Joshua Davis of Fatima College celebrates a wicket against St Benedict's College. PHOTO BY DANIEL PRENTICE -

Fatima College and Rio Claro West Secondary confirmed spots in the Secondary Schools Cricket League boys' Intercol and girls' Open finals on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Fatima College defeated St Benedict’s College by eight wickets, while defending girls’ champions Rio Claro West won by 11 runs against St Augustine Girls' High School (SAGHS). Both matches bowled off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

On Thursday, Fatima eased to a victorious 107/2 after 14 overs, in pursuit of St Benedict’s 102 all out.

Batting first, the south team was led by skipper Jaydon John (31) and wicketkeeper Shiva Harripersad (21). Kevin Kanhai (11) was the only other player to make double figures, while Jubari Bacchus remained unbeaten on five.

Fatima’s Joshua Davis (3/9) was their best bowler. Maleek Lewis (2/28) also grabbed a pair.

Set at 103 for victory, Fatima had an early scare as openers Isaiah Fernandes (six) and Davis (four) perished with just 12 runs on the board. However, new batsmen Zachary Siewah (49 not out) and Adrian Mahase (35 not out) made amends and combined to lead Fatima over the line.

Siewah showed clear intent as his knock came from 35 balls and included three fours and two sixes.

Fatima now await the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between defending champions Presentation College San Fernando and Vishnu Boys' Hindu College, to see who they come up against in the title match.

In Friday’s first girls’ semi, 2023 winners Rio Claro West successfully defended their 135/8 by dismissing SAGHS for 124 in 19.5 overs.

Siara Mohammed (22), Arabella Phillip (19) and Mirmala Latchmansingh (17) were Rio West’s main contributors with the bat, as SAGHS’ bowlers Zaara Bhiki (3/11) and Khalifah Mohammed (3/30) showed menace with the ball.

In their turn at the crease, SAGHS’ Brianna Harricharan executed a well-worked 55-run knock, but little help came from her teammates, as they whittled away for 124.

A date and venue for the other girls’ semi-final between Barrackpore East and Holy Name Convent is yet to be announced.