Double murder in capital city, man killed in Malabar

File photo -

THREE men are dead and one wounded in two shooting incidents between the night of April 19 and the morning of April 20.

The first incident occurred on April 19 around 10.42 pm on Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain, near Green Zone Sports Bar.

According to reports, Lettrelle Daniel, 23, and Jamal Etienne, 32, both from Laventille, were sitting in a parked white car when two masked gunmen approached and started shooting.

The driver drove west onto Duke Street and, on reaching Henry Street, crashed into a parked car.

The police and emergency health services were notified and responded. The injured men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The second incident took place around 3.50 am on April 20 at Pro Bar on Malabar Extension Road, Arima.

The police were alerted and found Zion "Papi" Butcher, 22, at the corner of Malabar Extension Road and La Croix Street. His body was lying face down with gunshot wounds to his head and body.

While Butcher died at the scene, a 45-year-old man, also of La Retreat Road, Arima, was wounded.

Thirteen 9mm shells were found at the scene.

In addition, Claude Sandy, of East Dry River, Port of Spain has been identified as the man who was killed in the midday shooting at Mariquite Street in Port of Spain on April 19.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port of Spain General Hospital around 12.30 pm. A 26-year-old man, also of East Dry River, was shot in the right leg in the same incident.

According to the police, around 12.25 pm Sandy was driving his silver Nissan Almera when a group of armed men standing on Fromager Street opened fire on the car.

The men escaped on foot.