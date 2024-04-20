Cummings advocates for youth at UN forum

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service, has been bestowed with the opportunity to represent TT at the United Nations Economic and Social Council's (Ecosoc) Youth Forum, currently unfolding at the UN Headquarters in New York City. The central theme of this gathering is “Youth Shaping Sustainable and Innovative Solutions: Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and Eradicating Poverty in Times of Crises.”

Cummings and his delegation must seize this opportunity and advocate for the youth of TT. By partaking in this forum, Cummings holds within his grasp the prospect to illuminate these significant matters on a global platform, advocating for policies that will empower our youth to emerge as potent catalysts for change.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development lays out a blueprint for forging a brighter future for all by tackling pivotal issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. It is paramount that TT assumes an active role in the implementation of this agenda, particularly in the sphere of involving young minds in the processes of decision-making.

Cummings, in his official capacity, has exhibited a dedication to service through his discerning engagement at the UN Youth Forum. He endeavours not only to draw attention to the challenges confronting our youth amidst the worldwide dialogues, but also to proffer tangible solutions that may aid in the elimination of poverty in our nation.

For us in TT, this exposure will draw further attention to greatly appreciate and heighten investments in education and skills training schemes aimed at equipping youth with the requisite tools for success in the evolving economic landscape.

It also entails the fostering of enhanced opportunities for youth entrepreneurship and innovation, facilitating their contribution to sustainable development. The youth stand to gain substantially from these dialogues, as they pave the way for aligning with universal standards.

More so, Cummings has persistently championed policies promoting social inclusion and equality over the years, ensuring that no citizen is left behind. Empowering young citizens can steer them towards a more prosperous future, shaping sustainable solutions and uprooting poverty.

It is incumbent for him to utilise his time at this forum judiciously, asserting the voices of TT youth eager to lend a positive hand towards realising the goals of the 2030 agenda.

Let us stand by him as he stands tall on this global platform representing our country.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

via e-mail