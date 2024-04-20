Cardinals, Ginga, Pro Series win Republic Cup zones with perfect records

MIC Matura ReUnited girls' Under-20 team. Photo courtesy Republic Cup. -

Cardinals FA, Ginga FC and Pro Series were among the teams who shone brightest in Republic Cup National Youth League action last weekend, as they clinched their respective zones with perfect records.

In the North Zone under-14 category, Cardinals (21 points) notched their seventh straight win when they defeated Santa Cruz United by a 2-0 margin on April 13 to top their group. Deron Blackman was the star of the show for the Cardinals as he scored a brace to continue his team's superb run this season.

By virtue of topping the North zone, the Cardinals will play the second-placed team from the South zone in the quarterfinals next weekend. City FC (18 points) landed second spot behind the Cardinals when they got a resounding 13-1 win against First Kick Academy, with both Jeremai Nanton and Keanu Sealey scoring hat-tricks.

Cox Coaching Academy (18 points) currently head the South under-14 standings with a perfect record through six games, and they got a nail-biting 4-3 win over the third-placed Premier SC on April 13 to maintain their lead in the standings.

With Union Hall (15 points), Premier SC (12 points) and Uprising Youths (12 points) all still jostling for position on the South zone under-14 table, the group's two quarterfinal spots will be settled this Saturday when three outstanding fixtures are contested in the division.

In the Central zone, Creek SCC and Ultimate Unisons finished atop the under-14 group level on 17 points after grabbing contrasting wins last weekend. Creek got a 5-1 drubbing over Talent and Energy FC, while Ultimate Unisons emerged on the better side of a five-goal thriller with HVC FC (15 points), with Jaydon De Coteau scoring a late winner in the 3-2 result. In the process, Unisons leapfrogged HVC in the standings to beat them to a coveted quarterfinal spot.

In an exciting end to the East zone under-16 division, Ginga FC (21 points) claimed top spot in the standings when they edged the second-placed World Class Soccer Clinic by a 2-1 margin in D'Abadie on April 14. St Augustine Secondary player Marcel Valentine opened the scoring for World Class in the 18th minute, but second-half goals from Sherlon Nesbitt and Darren De Four propelled Ginga to a comeback victory and top spot in the standings.

In the South zone, Point Fortin Youth Academy and Union Hall finished group play level on 16 points apiece after seven matches in the under-16 division. Point Fortin ended the group with a convincing 7-0 win against San Juan Jabloteh, while Union Hall were held to a goalless draw by Premier SC.

In the Central zone under-16 category, Beatnix FC and Gasparillo Youths finished atop the group on 18 points apiece to clinch their quarterfinal spots.

Meanwhile, Pro Series, last season's under-15 and under-17 victors in the Trinidad leg of the competition, sealed top spot in the under-16 North Zone with a 2-0 win against Prisons. City FC relinquished second spot in the group when they were downed 1-0 by Trendsetter Hawks, who moved to second thanks to a curling free kick from Jaquan Phillip.

In the North zone under-20 division, Pro Series (21 points) claimed top spot in the group and bragging rights when they eked out a thrilling 3-2 victory over City FC (18 points) – edging their opponents to second spot in the process.

Jabloteh (South), HVC (East) and Crown Trace (Central) and Eagles FC (Tobago) also landed top spot in their respective under-20 divisions.

MIC Matura ReUnited claimed top spot in the girls' under-20 East zone category, while the Pro Series girls cemented second spot in the East with a merciless 11-0 thumping over San Juan Jabloteh - with national youth attacker Rasheda Archer helping herself to a hat-trick.

In the girls' South-Central under-20 zone, Pleasantville FC took top spot in the group with a 2-0 result over Talent and Energy to maintain their perfect record.

Tobago Chicas narrowly clinched the girls' Tobago zone ahead of runner-up Black Panthers.