Teenager charged over Morne Diablo murder

Murder victim Tyrell Karim

A TEENAGER has appeared in court to answer murder charges arising from the shooting death of Tyrell "Koke” Karim on April 6.

Karim, 44, of Morne Diablo, was shot and killed at Lammy Trace.

Members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three arrested a male suspect on April 12.

The teenager was eventually charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition on April 17.

The teen appeared before Justice Jack in the Juvenile Court in Fyzabad on April 18.

Investigations were supervised by Supt Dhilpaul, ASP Persad, Insp Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan, all of HBI Region Three.