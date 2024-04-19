Shooting in Port of Spain leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

File photo -

A MIDDAY shooting at Mariquite Street in Port of Spain left one man dead and another injured.

Reports say a group of men was liming at Mariquite Street and Upper Duke Street on April 19 when gunmen sneaked up on them on foot and started shooting. Afterwards, the gunmen ran to a waiting burgundy-coloured car and fled.

An eyewitness told Newsday the injured men were taken by a resident, whose vehicle bore gunshot holes from the shooting, to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police say the shooting was gang-related.

Scores of people were seen running for safety when the shots ran out.

A woman told Newsday on Prince Street, “I first started to run, because it sounded like it was coming from right on Frederick Street."

Two women standing at KFC on Charlotte Street said they ran inside the outlet thinking the shooting was happening on Charlotte Street.