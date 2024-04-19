Shabba Ranks, Maxi Priest headline World of Reggae Mega Concert

Two-time Grammy Award-winning artiste and Jamaican dancehall legend Shabba Ranks (Rexton Gordon) and British vocalist Maxi Priest (Max Elliott) headline an exclusive cast of performers for the World of Reggae Mega Concert.

Shabba Ranks, a two-time Grammy Award-winning artiste and Priest, a three-time Grammy nominee, will star in the concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah on June 8.

Equally pivotal Jamaican icon Barrington Levy joins the elite line-up, in addition to longstanding conscious singers Anthony B (Keith Blair) and Jah Mason (Andre Johnson).

Surging Trinidad and Tobago reggae artiste Black Loyalty champions the red, white and black onstage.

A statement from organisers said the event aims to be a vibrant journey of this iconic musical genre.

“Revolutionising the reggae scene, Ricky Raghunanan proudly presents The World of Reggae Mega Concert. Formerly a major part of the Redemption Series, this rebranding marks a new era for our promotion company, reflecting our commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing innovation,” the statement said.

It added that those present "can expect an immersive musical experience like never before.”

After starting the Redemption brand with a former partner, Raghunanan felt it was an appropriate time to start an international brand and plans to take World of Reggae throughout the region and other countries.

“Evolution is the only constant and what is to be must always be. I have never spared any cost when coming to giving the people top-class artistes and pulling out all the stops in producing a great show. TT, through thick and thin, remains one of the number-one destinations for concerts and we have a lot more to come,” Raghunanan said.

Shabba Ranks, 58, is one of dancehall’s most prominent artistes and has released catalogues of music since the late 80s. In 1992 and 1993, he won Grammy awards for Best Reggae Album, As Raw As Ever and X-tra Naked respectively.

Ranks is revered globally as one of Jamaica’s top contributors to the artform.

London-born Priest, 62, has been popular for his lovers’ style of reggae since 1984. His R&B/pop style adds to his unique execution.

He was nominated for Grammy Awards’ Best Reggae Album in 1994 (Fe Real), 1997 (Man with the Fun) and 2021 (It All Comes Back to Love).

Levy, 59, was born in Clarendon, Jamaica. Timeless hits such as Shine Eye Goal, Murderer, Living Dangerously and Prison Oval Rock will be forever etched in reggae history as just a few of his best productions.

Anthony B, 48, and Jah Mason, 53, share a similar musical background and both broke onto the reggae scene in the early 90s. They form part of the generation of reggae artistes who came just after the likes of Ranks and Levy.

Anthony B launched his last album, Bread and Butter, in 2023 and has been touring the world, performing hit after hit, from his over-30 albums.

Jah Mason released 16 individual albums and is known globally for hits such as Empty Barrel, Princess Gone and his two collaborations with Jah Cure (Siccature Elcock) Run Come Love Me Tonight and Working So Hard.