Rodney Charles: Old politicians failing Trinidad and Tobago

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. - File photo

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles believes old politicians are failing the country, and called for the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader to join him in retirement, passing the reins to younger people.

In December, Charles said he would hang up his political hat instead of throwing it in the ring for a third term as MP.

At a press conference in Marabella on April 19, the 75-year-old MP called for Dr Rowley, 74, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, 71, to step down to usher in "a transformative moment in our largely pedestrian, underperforming, outmoded and antediluvian politics of survival.

"It is long past the time for a seamless generational transfer of leadership in Trinidad and Tobago. The recipients of the political baton must bring fresh ideas, be of impeccable character, and even though relatively young, must have impressive, world-class academic qualifications in a wide range of professions, buttressed by proven track records in the public/private sectors, academia or with NGOs.

"These young people exist. All we have to do is possess the servant leadership style to unearth them."

Charles said there is a global trend for people under 50 to occupy the top office in their respective countries. For instance, Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is 44, Guyana's President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali is 42, and Leo Varadkar became Ireland's Prime Minister at 38. Similarly, he said, Gabriel Attal became France's Prime Minister at 34.

He said even Tobago has young leaders, like Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who he believes is under 40, and the People's National Movement's Tobago Council leader, Ancil Dennis, 37.

He lamented that his elderly political colleagues are leaving in their wake almost insurmountable challenges for younger generations such as large debt, a collapsed education system, possible ethnic struggles from not integrating Latin American guests, outdated health infrastructure, an energy sector "in terminal decline," a shrinking middle class and a Heritage and Stabilisation Fund surviving on borrowings.

"This is our record of my septuagenarian colleagues – bequeathing many intractable problems, some of which are now beyond repair."

Although he appealed to both major political parties to usher in younger leadership to improve the country, Charles paid particular attention to the issues in his party, the United National Congress (UNC). He said these hurdles hinder its ability to unseat the ruling PNM administration, which he described as the "highest priority."

For one, he reiterated and defended calls for the party to host internal elections for its national executive in June, as constitutionally due.

"Our organs and institutions must be training grounds for future leaders of vision, character and capacity to deliver. It must be an organisation operating so transparently that the membership is in no doubt about how our monies are spent and how candidates are selected. It must never be a party where the screening of candidates is used to induce fear, genuflection, cowardice and conformity.

"Our internal elections must be the gold standard, reflecting the highest levels of transparency, fairness, integrity and world-class systems and processes. They must never favour one side with doctored lists, voter-suppression techniques and questionable practices. They must be conducted in a manner from which even the EBC could learn lessons.

"They must be closer to the democratic ideal and be less like those conducted by President Putin or our neighbour President Maduro."

Charles is among five UNC MPs who have spoken out against the party's status quo in recent weeks, particularly over its handling of the internal elections.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray was the first to break ranks, when he held a press conference last month to call for the internal elections. Charles, Cumuto-Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally would follow in supporting his plea.

Charles commended them for putting the country before their political survival.

In response to the growing dissidence within her party, Persad-Bissessar warned on April 15 that members should not mistake her kindness for weakness. Speaking at the UNC's April 15 Report in Moruga, the Opposition Leader also said she will not be controlled by anyone with an agenda.