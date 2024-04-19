Republic Bank aims to make home, car ownership easier

Republic Bank mortgage specialist gives advice to a potential homeowner at its Make Homeownership Happen event on April 13. - Photo courtesy Republic Bank

REPUBLIC Bank will host the fifth edition of its Deals on Wheels one-day car sales event on April 20, to make car ownership a reality for everyone.

Those present will have the opportunity to view new and used vehicles from leading franchise and roll-on-roll-off dealers, including Massy Motors, ANSA Motors, and Lifestyle Motors.

The bank’s auto finance team will also be available to guide customers through their decisions.

The event will run from 9 am-5 pm.

On April 13, the bank hosted its first Make Homeownership Happen event, in partnership with real estate aggregator My Bunch of Keys. This brought together industry-leading property developers, realtors, lawyers and evaluators, along with members of the Republic team, which included mortgage specialists and life insurance representatives.

The aim of this event was to provide potential property owners with useful information about mortgages and owning property. Those who attended had the chance to meet stakeholders and view over 5,000 available properties.

In an April 17 press release, Aldrin Ramgoolam, general manager, commercial and retail banking, said, “By hosting these two events, the bank hopes to make home and car ownership, two of life’s major milestones, more affordable and accessible. The bank also aims to make what can be very overwhelming processes smoother, simpler and more efficient.”