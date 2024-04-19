No need to reduce speed limit

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is difficult to understand the rationale for the change in the 80 kph speed limit to 50 kph, beginning from the section of the roadway on the Western Main Road at Cocorite and continuing through to Chaguaramas.

Since the section of the roadway from Cocorite to the entrance to Goodwood Park is a continuation of the same dual carriageway from Wrightson Road leading into the Audrey Jeffers Highway, there seems to be no logical reason for a reduction in the speed limit from this point.

As a result it is highly recommended that the Traffic Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport urgently review the current regulations and extend the 80 kph speed limit up to the end of the dual carriageway, just before entering the two-way single lane area from Goodwood Park.

ALBERT MARQUEZ

Petit Valley