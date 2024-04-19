NCIC Heritage Festival celebrates East Indian cultural legacy

NGC Trinidad and Tobago Sweet Tassa International -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Charai Veti – "Keep Moving" – will be the theme for the National Council of Indian Culture’s (NCIC) Heritage Festival 2024.

The NCIC said in a release the Heritage Festival, being hosted through its Heritage Centre, “aims to play a vital role in preserving, promoting, and celebrating the East Indian cultural heritage, identity and legacy while fostering greater understanding, appreciation, and unity among the diverse communities of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The organisation said the festival commemorates the rich cultural legacy bestowed on TT by the Indian indentured labourers who arrived during the 19th and early 20th centuries to work on sugar plantations.

It also honours Indian Arrival Day, celebrated on May 30 since 1995, and Indian Heritage Month (May).

The NCIC, a non-governmental organisation, is dedicated to fostering the development and promotion of East Indian and Indo-Trinidadian culture. Established in 1964, it has been instrumental in showcasing this heritage, notably through its flagship event, the Divali Nagar, which has been held since 1986.

NCIC’s first vice president, Surujdeo Mangaroo, said, “The theme of the NCIC Heritage Month,

Charai Veti – Keep Moving, resonates deeply with me. It beautifully encapsulates the spirit of resilience and determination exhibited by our girmitiya (Indians who journeyed abroad as indentured labourers under an agreement) forefathers, who persevered through immense challenges to pave the way for future generations. Their unwavering commitment to 'keep moving' despite adversities is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and serves as an inspiration for us all."

The festival, he said, will "celebrate living traditions, but it will also exemplify the innovation and creativity that enabled such traditions to thrive in a new environment while preserving their cultural identity.

It honours, he said, not only "the resilience and contributions of those who endured indentured labour," but also their descendants.

Mangaroo urged, “As we observe Indian Heritage Month, let us come together as a community to celebrate our cultural diversity and heritage."

He said the festival presents "a wonderful opportunity for us to connect, learn, and appreciate the vibrant traditions passed down to us by our ancestors.

"Through a diverse range of events and activities, including cultural performances, exhibitions, and culinary competitions, we can deepen our understanding of our shared heritage and foster greater unity among all communities."

The festival will offer a variety of programmes. One is a food festival which will include competitions for pholourie, pepper roti, and kitchree.

Additionally, a trade fair organised by the NCIC will offer Indian wear and other items throughout May.

Mangaroo encouraged everyone to participate in the NCIC Heritage Festival "and embrace the theme as we honour the legacy of our forefathers and chart a path forward guided by their resilience and determination.

"Together, let us celebrate Indian Heritage Month with pride and reverence, reaffirming our commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural legacy for generations to come.”

The festival will be held at the NCIC Nagar, Narsaloo Ramaya Marg, Chaguanas, from May 4-June 1.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 789-9101/ 381-1069 or visit NCIC’s social media pages.

Festival events:

May 4, 5: International Taan Singing/ Baithak Gaana Conference, in collaboration with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT)

May 4: Night of Taan Singing/ Baithak Gaana

May 11: Night of Shastreeya Sangeet

May 18: An Evening of Traditional Ramayan Chanting

May 19-June 1: Visual Arts Exhibition

May 24-26: Poetry Festival

May 30-June 1: Heritage Food Festival

May 30: Grand Cultural Programme

May 31: A Night of Dance

June 1: A Night of Traditional Chutney