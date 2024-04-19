Michael Chaves, J'Eleisha Alexander cop SSFL boys', girls' players of year
Recovering Fatima College striker Michael Chaves and Scarborough Secondary forward J’Eleisha Alexander were adjudged 2023 First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) boys’ and girls’ players of the year at the league’s award ceremony on April 18.
Chaves, 17, was integral in leading Fatima to the 2023 premiership league title, and Alexander played an equally important role in guiding Scarborough to the Big 5 crown.
Both were included in the respective top five players of the year and team of the year divisions.
Capturing the league's Golden Boot award was Malick's Oba Samuel.
Chaves, who also plays for QPCC in the TT Premier Football League tier two division, suffered a broken fibula during a match against MIC Mathura United on March 17, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo.
He was initially scheduled to be sidelined for approximately three months.
But a determined Chaves was present at the Couva Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to receive his team and individual awards.
After making his way to the stage, using crutches, for his Player of the Year accolade and all-star team photo, Chaves said he was elated to cop the league’s top individual prize.
“It’s a great feeling and I couldn’t be any happier. I just want to thank my coaches, family and friends, really, because it would not have been possible without them. I just went out to have fun and enjoy my football. I wanted to enjoy it and I performed.”
He confirmed his recovery was going well, and is scheduled to have surgery in two weeks “to get me back going again.” Hopefully, Chaves added, he’ll be able to walk without aid approximately two-three weeks after the surgery.
When asked what keeps him motivated as a young player in his prime, having been forced to take a back seat because of injury, Chaves said he’s more motivated than ever to return.
“I just want to keep going. I think of all that’s happened in the past, but I look to the future, because I haven’t achieved everything I want to achieve in football, and I’m working towards that dream. I’d like to be a professional footballer, so I want to work towards that every day,” he said.
All SSFL age-group, zonal, championship and premiership, and Coca-Cola Intercol winners were honoured and presented with their respective awards.
Intercol title holders Presentation College, San Fernando were also present to lift the season’s most prestigious crown.
First Citizens general manager Brian Woo urged the young players to continue developing their talent, and believes his organisation’s longstanding commitment to the league continues to reap success.
“Our involvement has allowed us to witness first-hand the growth of many talented footballers from their beginnings to their professional careers.
“This approach of investing in youth and sport has not been unique to football, rather it has been historically synonymous with our brand and is proven model of success across various sports,” Woo said.
Also addressing the winners were SSFL president Merere Gonzales, Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis, NGC’s head of corporate social responsibility Myles Lewis, Coca-Cola senior brand specialist Anthony Lovelace and SportsMax’s head of creative production Kerry Gibbons.
SSFL 2023 winners
Boys
Form One U13
Knockout
East – Trinity College East
North – Fatima College
South – St Benedict’s College
League
East – Trinity College East
North – Fatima College
South – St Benedict’s College
National winner – Fatima College
Giants U14
Knockout
East – Arima North Secondary
North – Fatima College
South – Naparima College
League
Central – Presentation College Chaguanas
East – Arima North Secondary
North – Queen's Royal College
South – Naparima Colllege
National winner – Naparima College
Juniors U16
Knockout
East - Arima North Secondary
North – Fatima College
South –St Benedict’s College
League
Central – Chaguanas North Secondary
East – Arima North Secondary
North – Fatima College
South – St Benedict’s College
National winner – Fatima College
Seniors U20
Knockout
East – Arima North Secondary
North – St Anthony’s College
South – Presentation College San Fernando
League
Central – Marabella South Secondary
East – Hillview College
North – Fatima College
South – St Benedict’s College
National winner – St Benedict’s College
Championship zonal
Central – Miracle Ministries Pentecostal
East – St Augustine Secondary
North – Blanchisseuse Secondary
South – Moruga Secondary
Tobago – Signal Hill
National winner – St Augustine Secondary
Opening Season Game Winner – St Benedict’s College
Premier Division Winner – Fatima College
Coca-Cola Intercol
Central – Chaguanas North Secondary
East – Arima North Secondary
North – St Anthony’s College
South – Presentation College San Fernando
Tobago – Speyside High
National winner – Presentation College San Fernando
All star team
Goalkeepers – Tristan Edwards (Fatima), Kanye Lazarus (Pres Sando), Thane Devenish (St Benedict’s)
Defenders – Leshawn Morris (St Benedict’s), Akil Henry (Arima North), Josiah Cooper (Naparima), Christian Bailey (Fatima), J’Lon Matthews (Malick)
Midfielders – Jeremiah Niles (St Benedict’s), Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s), Nathan Quashie (San Juan North), Aalon-Wilson Wright (St Anthony’s), Tau Lams (QRC)
Forwards –Lindell Sween (San Juan North), Kyle Phillip (St Mary’s), Oba Samuel (Malick), Malacai Webb (St Benedict’s), Michael Chaves (Fatima)
Top five players of 2023 – Michael Chaves (Fatima), Lindell Sween (San Juan North), Christian Bailey (Fatima), Kanye Lazarus (Pres Sando), Oba Samuel (Malick)
Player of 2023 – Michael Chaves (Fatima)
Girls
Knockout U15
East – Five Rivers Secondary
North – St Joseph’s Convent PoS
South – Pleasantville Secondary
League
East – Five Rivers Secondary
North– St Joseph’s Convent PoS
South – Pleasantville Secondary
National winner – Signal Hill Secondary
Seniors U20
Knockout
East – St Joseph Secondary
League
Sangre Grande Secondary
Championship Zonal
Central – Miracle Ministries Pentecostal
East – Five Rivers Secondary
North – St Joseph’s Convent PoS
South – Pleasantville Secondary
Tobago – Scarborough Secondary
Big 5 – Scarborough Secondary
All star team
Goalkeepers – Janike Ramoutar (Pleasantville), Kimberlynn Rampersad (Miracle), Shivelle Williams (Scarborough)
Defenders – Mikalah Guerero (Pleasantville), Mikaela Yearwood (St Joseph’s Convent PoS), Kiana Sandy (Five Rivers), Naomi Scott (Signal Hill), Dextra Harris (Scarborough)
Midfielders – Orielle Martin - (Bishop Anstey East), Luann Craig (Five Rivers), Jewel Benjamin (Miracle), Natalia Gosine (Pleasantville), Makaylah Robley (Scarborough), Kellecia Taylor (Signal Hill)
Forwards – J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville), Talia Martin (Scarborough), Myeisha Cox (San Juan North)
Top five players of 2023 – J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville), Talia Martin (Scarborough), Luann Craig (Five Rivers), Dextra Harris (Scarborough)
Player of 2023 – J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough)
Comments
