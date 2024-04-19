Michael Chaves, J'Eleisha Alexander cop SSFL boys', girls' players of year

Scarborough Secondary’s J’Eleisha Alexander receives the SSFL’s 2023 Female Player of the Year trophy from SSFL president Merere Gonzales during the league’s awards ceremony, on April 18, 2024. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Recovering Fatima College striker Michael Chaves and Scarborough Secondary forward J’Eleisha Alexander were adjudged 2023 First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) boys’ and girls’ players of the year at the league’s award ceremony on April 18.

Chaves, 17, was integral in leading Fatima to the 2023 premiership league title, and Alexander played an equally important role in guiding Scarborough to the Big 5 crown.

Both were included in the respective top five players of the year and team of the year divisions.

Capturing the league's Golden Boot award was Malick's Oba Samuel.

Chaves, who also plays for QPCC in the TT Premier Football League tier two division, suffered a broken fibula during a match against MIC Mathura United on March 17, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo.

He was initially scheduled to be sidelined for approximately three months.

But a determined Chaves was present at the Couva Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to receive his team and individual awards.

After making his way to the stage, using crutches, for his Player of the Year accolade and all-star team photo, Chaves said he was elated to cop the league’s top individual prize.

“It’s a great feeling and I couldn’t be any happier. I just want to thank my coaches, family and friends, really, because it would not have been possible without them. I just went out to have fun and enjoy my football. I wanted to enjoy it and I performed.”

He confirmed his recovery was going well, and is scheduled to have surgery in two weeks “to get me back going again.” Hopefully, Chaves added, he’ll be able to walk without aid approximately two-three weeks after the surgery.

When asked what keeps him motivated as a young player in his prime, having been forced to take a back seat because of injury, Chaves said he’s more motivated than ever to return.

“I just want to keep going. I think of all that’s happened in the past, but I look to the future, because I haven’t achieved everything I want to achieve in football, and I’m working towards that dream. I’d like to be a professional footballer, so I want to work towards that every day,” he said.

All SSFL age-group, zonal, championship and premiership, and Coca-Cola Intercol winners were honoured and presented with their respective awards.

Intercol title holders Presentation College, San Fernando were also present to lift the season’s most prestigious crown.

First Citizens general manager Brian Woo urged the young players to continue developing their talent, and believes his organisation’s longstanding commitment to the league continues to reap success.

“Our involvement has allowed us to witness first-hand the growth of many talented footballers from their beginnings to their professional careers.

“This approach of investing in youth and sport has not been unique to football, rather it has been historically synonymous with our brand and is proven model of success across various sports,” Woo said.

Also addressing the winners were SSFL president Merere Gonzales, Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis, NGC’s head of corporate social responsibility Myles Lewis, Coca-Cola senior brand specialist Anthony Lovelace and SportsMax’s head of creative production Kerry Gibbons.

SSFL 2023 winners

Boys

Form One U13

Knockout

East – Trinity College East

North – Fatima College

South – St Benedict’s College

League

East – Trinity College East

North – Fatima College

South – St Benedict’s College

National winner – Fatima College

Giants U14

Knockout

East – Arima North Secondary

North – Fatima College

South – Naparima College

League

Central – Presentation College Chaguanas

East – Arima North Secondary

North – Queen's Royal College

South – Naparima Colllege

National winner – Naparima College

Juniors U16

Knockout

East - Arima North Secondary

North – Fatima College

South –St Benedict’s College

League

Central – Chaguanas North Secondary

East – Arima North Secondary

North – Fatima College

South – St Benedict’s College

National winner – Fatima College

Seniors U20

Knockout

East – Arima North Secondary

North – St Anthony’s College

South – Presentation College San Fernando

League

Central – Marabella South Secondary

East – Hillview College

North – Fatima College

South – St Benedict’s College

National winner – St Benedict’s College

Championship zonal

Central – Miracle Ministries Pentecostal

East – St Augustine Secondary

North – Blanchisseuse Secondary

South – Moruga Secondary

Tobago – Signal Hill

National winner – St Augustine Secondary

Opening Season Game Winner – St Benedict’s College

Premier Division Winner – Fatima College

Coca-Cola Intercol

Central – Chaguanas North Secondary

East – Arima North Secondary

North – St Anthony’s College

South – Presentation College San Fernando

Tobago – Speyside High

National winner – Presentation College San Fernando

All star team

Goalkeepers – Tristan Edwards (Fatima), Kanye Lazarus (Pres Sando), Thane Devenish (St Benedict’s)

Defenders – Leshawn Morris (St Benedict’s), Akil Henry (Arima North), Josiah Cooper (Naparima), Christian Bailey (Fatima), J’Lon Matthews (Malick)

Midfielders – Jeremiah Niles (St Benedict’s), Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s), Nathan Quashie (San Juan North), Aalon-Wilson Wright (St Anthony’s), Tau Lams (QRC)

Forwards –Lindell Sween (San Juan North), Kyle Phillip (St Mary’s), Oba Samuel (Malick), Malacai Webb (St Benedict’s), Michael Chaves (Fatima)

Top five players of 2023 – Michael Chaves (Fatima), Lindell Sween (San Juan North), Christian Bailey (Fatima), Kanye Lazarus (Pres Sando), Oba Samuel (Malick)

Player of 2023 – Michael Chaves (Fatima)

Girls

Knockout U15

East – Five Rivers Secondary

North – St Joseph’s Convent PoS

South – Pleasantville Secondary

League

East – Five Rivers Secondary

North– St Joseph’s Convent PoS

South – Pleasantville Secondary

National winner – Signal Hill Secondary

Seniors U20

Knockout

East – St Joseph Secondary

League

Sangre Grande Secondary

Championship Zonal

Central – Miracle Ministries Pentecostal

East – Five Rivers Secondary

North – St Joseph’s Convent PoS

South – Pleasantville Secondary

Tobago – Scarborough Secondary

Big 5 – Scarborough Secondary

All star team

Goalkeepers – Janike Ramoutar (Pleasantville), Kimberlynn Rampersad (Miracle), Shivelle Williams (Scarborough)

Defenders – Mikalah Guerero (Pleasantville), Mikaela Yearwood (St Joseph’s Convent PoS), Kiana Sandy (Five Rivers), Naomi Scott (Signal Hill), Dextra Harris (Scarborough)

Midfielders – Orielle Martin - (Bishop Anstey East), Luann Craig (Five Rivers), Jewel Benjamin (Miracle), Natalia Gosine (Pleasantville), Makaylah Robley (Scarborough), Kellecia Taylor (Signal Hill)

Forwards – J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville), Talia Martin (Scarborough), Myeisha Cox (San Juan North)

Top five players of 2023 – J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville), Talia Martin (Scarborough), Luann Craig (Five Rivers), Dextra Harris (Scarborough)

Player of 2023 – J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough)