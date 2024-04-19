Matthews blasts 140* as WI women thump Pakistan in 1st ODI

West Indies women's captain Hayley Mattews raises her bat during her career-best ODI knock at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi against Pakistan on Thursday. Photo courtesy CWI Media. -

West Indies women's team captain Hayley Matthews hit a career-best 140 not out as the regional team got a resounding 113-run win over Pakistan in the first game of their three-match One-day international (ODI) series at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Matthews, the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty/20 Player of the Year, was also recognised earlier this week as Wisden's leading T20 cricketer for 2023. The Barbadian allrounder showed her prowess and dominance in the 50-over game as well, as she carried her bat in a brilliant 150-ball innings as the Windies posted a competitive score of 269 for eight, before returning with her off-spin to lead the attack with three for 17 as the hosts were bowled out for just 156.

After winning the toss, the Windies lost wicket-keeper/batter Rashada Williams (one) when she was dismissed in the third over by Sadia Iqbal.

Matthews and vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle (45 off 71 balls) steadied the West Indies innings, as they put on a 102-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter batter was dismissed by Tuba Hassan (two for 48) with the Caribbean women on 103 for two.

Former Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor (two) had a brief stay at the crease, while the right-handed Matthews maintained her scoring momentum as she shared in handy partnerships with Chedean Nation (17), Chinelle Henry (23) and Aaliyah Alleyne (17) as her team progressed to 220 for six in the 46th over.

Batting with the lower order, Matthews helped her team score a rapid 49 runs in the last five overs to reach a total of 269. Matthews struck 15 fours and the solitary six as she grabbed her fifth ODI century.

The Windies were dominant with the ball, and they had Pakistan reeling at 100 for six in the 23rd over when leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (two for 19) trapped Afiya Riaz (16) lbw to grab her second wicket in as many overs.

Matthews and teenaged left-arm spinner Zaida James (two for 14) then accounted for the final four Pakistan wickets as the hosts crashed to 156 all out in the 36th over to hand the Windies the comfortable victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The second ODI will be contested from 12.30 am at the Karachi venue on Sunday.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES – 269/8 (Hayley Matthews 140 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 45; Sadia Iqbal 2/38, Tuba Hassan 2/48) vs PAKISTAN – 156 from 35.5 overs (T Hassan 25, Muneeba Ali 22; H Matthews 3/17, Zaida James 2/14). West Indies won by 113 runs.