La Romaine man charged for raping ex-common-law wife

A La Romaine man has been arrested and charged for the rape of his ex-common-law wife.

In addition to rape, the 32-year-old labourer is expected to appear before the San Fernando Masters Court on charges of burglary and larceny.

He was arrested and charged on April 18 for the crimes committed on March 17 at George Street, La Romaine.

Two women, ages 22 and 42, reported to the San Fernando CID, that the elder woman secured her home around 11.30 pm on March 16, and they both retired to their respective bedrooms.

Around 1.45 am, the younger woman was awoken by a presence in her bedroom. She recognised the intruder, standing by her bed, to be her ex-common-law husband.

She said he was armed with a knife, which he placed at her neck and ordered her to lock her bedroom door.

Fearful for her life, she complied, following which he removed her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Before leaving through a window from which he removed louvre panes to also gain entry, the suspect took her rose gold iPhone 8, valued at $2,100.

PC Harripersad, WPC Keith of the San Fernando CID and CSI WPC Fredericks responded, conducted interviews, processed the scene, and found workable prints.

The rape victim was examined by Dr Balkissoon at the Princes Town District Health Facility.

After investigations conducted under the supervision of ASP Phillip, Insp Mohammed and Sgt Nanan of the San Fernando CID, the suspect was arrested on April 18 and formally charged for offences of rape, burglary, and larceny.

WPC Keith laid the charges.

The case for hearing has been set for the San Fernando Masters Court.