Guayaguayare woman, 38, on fraud charges

- File photo

A 38-year-old woman from Guayaguayare has been granted $65,000 surety bail after being charged with five counts of fraudulent use of a bank card and two counts of larceny of $2,500 against a 66-year-old pensioner. On April 16, Crystal Vikki, of Nurse Street, pleaded not guilty when she appeared virtually before Master Shabaana Shah.

Vikki was ordered not to communicate with the pensioner as a condition of her bail. She also has to report to the Mayaro police station twice weekly.

The matter was transferred to the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court and adjourned to May 16.

Police arrested Vikki on April 14 and Cpl Joseph of the Mayaro CID charged her the next day.

The police said on October 5, 2023, the man reported discrepancies in his account at a commercial bank.

Mayaro CID launched investigations and executed warrants at two commercial banks in Port of Spain, where they obtained information.

The CID team received further support from the Fraud Squad East Office, resulting in the charges against the woman.