Boat cruise raises funds for Rapidfire Kidz Foundation

Enjoying Rapidfire Kidz Foundation's boat cruise are Adrian Sarran, left, Ansel Ali, RKF executive member Neera Mahelal-Ali and Meshara Dipnarine-Sarran. -

The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) held The Mask of Maui – A Hawaiian Masquerade Experience – a fundraising boat cruise aboard the Sea Champion in San Fernando on April 13.

In a media release, president of the RKF Kevin Ratiram said this was the foundation's ninth boat cruise, and the biggest thus far.

"Each year, this boat cruise has gotten bigger and bigger and better and better."

The crowd, a mix of old and young, donned colourful Hawaiian outfits, and stunning masks as they danced and partied to the music of DJ Sean under the moonlight, the release said.

Ratiram also said the event featured a number of novelty items, which were fun for the guests.

"The main competition was the much-anticipated limbo competition, where competitors battled to win a bottle of Moet champagne. We also gave prizes for the biggest crew, vybziest crew, best outfits, and best masks".

RKF vice-president the Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan said the foundation was humbled by the overwhelming support itreceived. She said the event was a great opportunity for foundation members to relax after the hard work they put in on recent projects, while at the same time raising funds for the foundation's charitable projects.

Ratiram said many of the guests were already enquiring when the next cruise will be held, so planning for it would begin shortly, the release said.