Belmont community celebrates World Health Day

Fitness enthusiasts of all ages eagerly take part in aerobics sessions. -

The Belmont Community Centre was abuzz with energy and enthusiasm as residents gathered to celebrate World Health Day on April 7.

A media release said, the event, organised by deputy mayor Abena Hartley, councillor for Northern Port of Spain, aimed to promote fitness and wellness within the community, fostering a culture of health and vitality.

As the doors opened at 2 pm, participants were greeted with a vibrant atmosphere and a line-up of activities. Fitness enthusiasts of all ages eagerly took part in aerobics sessions led by experienced instructors of the Adrenaline Aerobic Instructors, as everyone broke a sweat and boosting their energy levels.

Yoga enthusiasts found solace in the serene ambiance of the community centre, as they flowed through calming poses and embraced mindfulness under the guidance of skilled yoga instructors. The gentle stretches and deep breathing exercises provided a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

One of the highlights of the event was the array of fun giveaways offered to participants, Excitement filled the air as lucky winners walked away with prizes, adding an extra layer of joy to the festivities.

But perhaps the most significant aspect of World Health Day was the sense of community and camaraderie that permeated the event. Participants had the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who shared their passion for health and wellness, forming new friendships and strengthening existing bonds, the release said.

Councillors Esther Sylvester and Malouia Bourne, Alleem Mohammed, communications officer and Matthew Burkett, project implementation officer for the Port-of-Spain Corporation also attended the event.