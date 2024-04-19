AG takes part in regional justice project

Reginald Armour -

ATTORNEY General Reginald, SC, has participated virtually in the inaugural partnership of the Caribbean and the European Union (EU) on Justice (PACE Justice) Regional Project Steering Committee Meeting.

A statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs on April 19 said this event happened on April 17.

The meeting was also attended by Dame Janice Pereira, Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and Louise Blenman, Chief Justice of Belize, as well as other Caricom attorneys general and representatives of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and EU.

Armour is a member of the committee, which is an oversight body for the PACE Justice Project.

Its purpose is to enhance the institutional capacities of prosecutors, courts, police, forensics and the prisons in eight Caribbean countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, in order to manage criminal cases effectively and efficiently.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia are the other Caricom countries involved.