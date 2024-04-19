60 teams expected for Hillview's Swing for D Hills golf

Dr Darren Bissoon looks at his shot after a stroke in the 2023 Hillview Swing For D Hills golf tournament at Millennium Lakes Golf Club, Trincity. - Photo courtesy Nathan Nancoo

THE fourth annual Swing for D Hills golf tournament tees off on April 20 at the Millennium Lakes Golf Course, Trincity with approximately 60 teams vying for honours and top prizes.

Tee-off times are 7.30 am and 12.30 pm.

The tournament, organised by the Hillview College Golf Tournament Committee in association with the Hillview College Parent Teacher Association (PTA), serves to supplement the school’s infrastructure development, as well as to support the school’s sports clubs with equipment.

Nanda Bhattacharya, PRO, Hillview College PTA, said the response has been overwhelming with 57 teams registered.

The prizes have always been an added incentive with the top 20 places being rewarded.

Among the prizes this year include 65" smart TVs, courtesy St Augustine Medical Laboratory Ltd; a two-night stay at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago, including breakfast, a round of golf, and airfare; and a two-night stay at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel.

Last year's event raised $125,000 towards the school's cause.

The committee also hosts a junior golf clinic for students to be introduced to the game and to develop their skills.

The success has been such that some of the past attendees are now competing in the tournament.

The competition's format will be a two-player scramble with the team handicap being calculated based on 35 per cent of the team’s lower handicap member and 15 per cent of the higher handicap. Teams will contest 18 holes.

After the action, there will be a prize-giving ceremony and after-party at the Millennium Park clubhouse.