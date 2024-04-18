Witco: Vaping, smoking not for minors

Witco's new product, Vuse, on display at its office in Champ Fleurs on April 17. - Venessa Mohammed

Raoul Glynn, managing director of West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (Witco), advised the public that nicotine products, whether cigarettes or vaping, are not for people under the age of 18.

"Smoking/vaping is an adult choice," Glynn said. "There will be a time for you to make a decision and participate in whatever you choose to, but let that time come. There is no need to rush."

He was speaking at a media briefing at Witco's office in Champs Fleurs on Wednesday, where the company announced its new vaping product, the Vuse, set to launch nationwide on April 22.

In his opening remarks, Glynn said the company takes its responsibility of keeping nicotine products out of the hands of underaged people very seriously.

"We implement a youth access prevention campaign with our retailers to emphasise our position," he said. "We also discontinue business with retailers who do not comply."

He said there are over 10,000 retailers for nicotine products in TT. All retailers using Witco products are required to verify the age of customers.

"Anyone working with Witco will clearly understand how important it is to always age verify," he said. "Even if the person looks to be of age, I prefer them to check and double-check before they offer the product. This is not just something that we do with Vuse, it is something that we have always done. Otherwise, it brings the entire industry into disrepute."

Business Day understands that the product is already available at select retailers in West Trinidad, however, from Monday, it will be available at all Massy and Xtra Foods stores, gas stations nationwide and all other locations that sell Witco products.

"The product is disposable, but it is also rechargeable," said Solmer Thom, Witco's quality manager, during a demonstration. "And it also comes fully charged. So you can just vape."

She added that the product also has a leaflet with instructions on how to use the vape and a contact number for consumer care for anyone who needs additional help and advice.

Officials also addressed what they described as "misunderstandings and misconceptions" surrounding vaping products. They said that vaping is less harmful than cigarettes.

Dr Carolina Garcia-Canton, global scientific regulatory manager at British American Tobacco (BAT) and Andalucia Saravia, regional scientific engagement manager, both explained that while there are still associated risks attached to vaping, BAT and Witco’s scientists have ensured that the products have the lowest levels of harmful chemicals possible.

"Every product that delivers nicotine does it in a different way," Saravia said. "The most important thing is to avoid consumers inhaling all the chemicals that come from combustion."

Garcia-Canton admitted that chemicals, such as formaldehyde, are still present in the vape, but the levels are significantly lower than that of cigarettes.

"We compared the levels of formaldehyde in the vapes as compared to cigarette smoke, and it was 99 per cent reduced. Remember we can also find formaldehyde in food. It is also formed in our bodies as a chemical for metabolism," she said.

"We need to put these aspects into context and get back to the goal of getting the consumer to switch. These are simpler aerosols that have a significantly reduced level of chemicals in most if not all of them."