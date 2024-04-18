Trinidadian wanted in US on attempted murder charge denied bail

- File photo

A Trinidadian man wanted in the United States on an attempted murder charge has been denied bail.

On April 18, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles denied Vincent Roberts bail at a virtual hearing.

Roberts was arrested on April 17 on a warrant for an alleged attempt to murder his ex-girlfriend in February 2021 in Brooklyn, New York, after she refused to rekindle the relationship.

At April 18’s virtual hearing, Roberts’ attorneys Karina Samdeo and Kiev Chesney applied for his bail.

Attorneys for the US objected to the application and Charles remanded Roberts into custody until April 26, when the extradition committal proceeding comes up for hearing.

According to the arrest warrant, Roberts is wanted in NY to face charges of attempted murder in the second degree; attempted assault in the first degree; and criminal possession of a weapon.

The authority giving the chief magistrate the all-clear to proceed (ATP) with the extradition hearing was signed by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, on January 15, for the US Government.

Roberts was arrested at Desperlie Crescent, Laventille, by Sgt Carlos Norton.

According to US court documents, Roberts was arrested on February 28, 2021, and arraigned on March 1. Bail was set for US$40,000 cash or US$60,000 bond and he was released from custody after posting the cash bail or bond.

On March 17, 2021, Roberts was indicted by a grand jury in Brooklyn and was ordered to appear in the Kings Supreme Criminal Court on January 4, 2023.

The records said on January 6, 2023, US judge Abena Darkeh issued a bench warrant when he failed to appear and the US Marshal Service allegedly received information that Roberts left the US on December 11, 2022, on a flight to Trinidad.

Representing the US at the extradition hearing are Ravi Rajcoomar, SC, Netram Kowlessar and Ryan Rajcoomar.