There is strength in community unity

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Recently, I was fortunate to attend the commissioning of the Morne Diablo water supply improvement project.

After being victims of a water-trucking mafia, residents of Morne Diablo are now seeing a scheduled water supply, with one community receiving pipe-borne water for the first time in living memory.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales reiterated that WASA is working on adding new water sources in the upcoming months to continue improving the supply not only to Morne Diablo but the adjacent Scott's Road and environs.

The commissioning was held at the Morne Diablo recreation ground, where residents gathered to celebrate finally receiving water.

Gonzales, other senior government officials and executives from WASA were present.

Earlier this month, when the media highlighted the water issues in Morne Diablo, I wrote an article commending the action by the Prime Minister, Minister Gonzales et al for their swift handling of the water racket and for quickly putting infrastructure in place to alleviate the water problem.

At the function, a few residents from Scott's Road spoke with Gonzales, highlighting their concerns, and he tasked WASA officials Allister Bandoo and Vikram Sankar to investigate and bring relief to the Scott's Road residents.

The minister also mentioned the importance and power of proper representation in communities. Asked who the president of the Scott's Road village council was, none of the assembled residents could answer. One would have expected senior members of a village council, whose residents have suffered with water issues over the years, to make themselves present at this commissioning ceremony so as to take their concerns directly to the utilities minister.

All citizens should know that an active, proactive village council is crucial in a community's development especially those in rural areas. I was appalled that my article which supported an end to the water cartel was met with anger from some residents.

I understand that buying water from truckers was their means of getting a supply, but these truckers were the ones tampering with the valves so as to cut off water supplies, thus forcing residents to turn to them for paid supplies.

While infrastructure is being improved to get water to the taps of most if not all the residents of Scott's Road and environs, Gonzales has mandated WASA to ensure free truck-borne water is supplied to the residents.

The regional corporations also have a mandate to assist with the delivery of water free of charge. I applaud Gonzales for not politicising the issue, especially as the affected areas fall within the UNC-held Siparia constituency.

This Morne Diablo project all started with a text message to Gonzales from the president of the Morne Diablo Village Council. Less than 20 days later, a project was commissioned which led to the improvement of the lives of over 5,000 citizens.

Let this serve as an example to all villages – do not forget the power of unity in the community. The government works for you and it us up to you the people to ensure this work is done by those offering themselves up for national service.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando