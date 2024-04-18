The 'uglification' of QP Savannah

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Waste of time, waste of money and an "uglification" of the Queen’s Park Savannah!

A simple power-washing treatment of the park benches would have been sufficient, the concrete is aesthetic and fits in well.

If mayor Chinua Alleyne really wanted to beautify Queen’s Park Savannah, he and the corporation could have added more bins because the majority are always full or without garbage bags.

The city corporation could’ve cut the grass for the cricket grounds of Glenora, Invincible, Queen’s Park Cricket Club II, and North Zone cricket ground.

Then there are the standpipes where vagrants bathe and relieve themselves; they could have cleaned up that space and removed the vagrants so that citizens can wash their faces and hands after a good sweat.

When my girlfriend and I buy snow cones outside QRC, the number and size of rats we see frolicking in the drains is enough to turn our appetites and chase us away.

Above all, the corporation could have done a mass clean-up of all the trash in the Queen’s Park Savannah, because it is quite dispersed across the green carpet.

The ugliest of them all was a red-painted section just outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Red is a colour to indicate danger and instigate alertness, and is not necessarily healthy for the mind when one is exercising.

When I made the lap, I never saw a yellow-painted bench. Is that what mayor Alleyne is trying to do? Are the red party preparing these benches for balisier flowers and stickers in the run-up to the next general election?

The city corporation should be focusing on repaving Colville Street, which is a major access road to get into Port of Spain.

Picton Street, the road where a prominent government minister has his real estate, is yet another major access road to get access to the Savannah. But after WASA did their thing, there are gaping holes galore on this street. One can’t avoid these potholes due to the double parking done on this road.

No credit for you at all, mayor Alleyne. Get to work on real issues in Port of Spain.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas