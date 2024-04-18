Thank God for the pouis

MAGNIFICENT: A yellow poui tree in full bloom in St Clair, Port of Spain. Hundreds of poui trees in the Northern Range are also in bloom at this time of the year. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: This country is a very depressing place to live in. To be fair, the world is also a depressing planet to be on, what with wars in Ukraine and Gaza, famine here, flooding there and yes...coral bleaching in our oceans.

Back at home, when I look to the east, I hear news of a child being beheaded, when I look to the west, it's murders and gang violence galore. In the south and central there is quibbling and bickering in the yellow party, while in the red party, which has been in charge for nine long years, there are plans to deprive me of my hard earned pension on the basis of the value of my house.

On this issue, I shudder to think of what I will now have to pay, since my house is over 50 years but it is my misfortune to have chosen a patch of bush decades ago to build on, where now, nearby, is a sprawling, swank shopping mall.

I will cross that bridge (or most likely swim in the water below) when I reach it.

As I said, TT can be a depressing place to live in even for a pensioner whose major duties are to keep Netflix company and water the plants.

Recently, I had cause to head up north to meet with friends and relatives. On the drive along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, I happened to look in the direction of the Northern Range and, oh my God! The mountain was awash in bright yellow! It is the reign of the poui!

I was so enthralled by the sight, that I immediately parked on the shoulder, got out of my car and stood gazing in wonder at the hundreds, possibly thousands of poui trees, which having somehow survived the ravages of the dry season and its treacherous bush fires, burst forth in a medley of different hues of yellow, leaving quite a sight to behold and marvel at.

God knows how idiotic I may have looked to passing motorists – a slightly stooped old man gazing at the hills next to a car off the highway. A child-like smile playing across the tapestry of wrinkles and grey stubble.

The majestic poui has restored my rapidly fading faith of ever finding something beautiful or wondrous to behold in this crime-ravaged, economically-challenged and bandit-ridden country of ours.

The pouis are in bloom!

When next you can, take a drive to somewhere along the east/west corridor and spend some time gazing at the hills adorned with this beautiful bloom of bright yellow.

I cannot recall a time when there were so many pouis on the hillside in bloom.

I thank the gods of the forests for blessing us with these trees whose bloom have given us a vision, if only temporarily, to feast on.

Trinidad still contains sights of wonder and beauty even amidst the horrors of crime, corruption and poor governance. Thank God for the pouis!

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando