Southern pearls

-

Jerome Teelucksingh

MANY CITIZENS are familiar with the academic excellence of Naparima Girls’ High School (NGHS) in San Fernando, especially when the school captures the prestigious President’s Medal and a respectable number of scholarships. NGHS has also performed admirably in extracurricular competitions.

Few are aware of the humble beginnings of this institution in south Trinidad that has produced young women of a very high calibre.

More than a century ago, on January 12, 1912, NGHS began as a single classroom at the present site of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School in San Fernando. One of the reasons for the school’s establishment was the changing attitude among Christians regarding the early marriage of girls.

The institution was initially under the direction of Marion Outhit (1912-1916) and later Grace Beattie (1916-1927 and 1939-1950). Five years later, in 1917, the school moved to La Pique, where it has remained for more than a century. By 1917 the older girls at Iere Home had been transferred to NGHS.

Young women in south Trinidad now had the privilege of attending the newly opened NGHS. Elodie Bissessar of Claxton Bay was one of the school’s successful graduates. She attended Mt Allison University in Canada and returned to Trinidad, where she taught at NGHS during 1934-1939. Ramabai Espinet, an Indo-Trinidadian writer, based in Canada, in her novel The Swinging Bridge briefly acknowledged the early role of NGHS.

NGHS has produced worthy graduates, many of whom had initially attended Canadian Mission Indian (CMI) schools, which were later known as Canadian Mission (CM) and then Presbyterian primary schools.

For instance, among the graduates of NGHS who attended Rousillac CMI School were Marion Ramraji, a registered nurse, and two opticians, Evelyn Lucky and Celestina E Lucky. Likewise, both Pearl Roopchand and Agnes Ramcharan became doctors after graduating from NGHS.

Other renowned alumnae included Stella Abidh (first Indo-Trinidadian female doctor), who attended NGHS and later St Joseph’s Convent. She would later serve as the government’s medical officer in south Trinidad.

NGHS established a firm footing due to the outstanding groundwork of visionary administrators as Irene Thompson-Kerster, Margaret Scrimgeour, Bessie Bentley and Maude Howell-Dales. Additionally, the work of dedicated teachers such as Agnes Rampersad and Nolo Mootoo were assets to a strong foundation for the institution.

Rampersad, a leader of Trinidad Girls in Training and member of the Girls’ Work Board, served 39 years at NGHS. Similarly, Mootoo, a graduate of NGHS and Mount Allison University, taught religious knowledge classes at NGHS.

NGHS produced a cadre of diligent women who contributed to the betterment of TT in the 20th century. They include Gladys Gafoor, who served as an Industrial Court judge; Winnifred Sitahal, social worker; Catherine Bahadur, former vice-principal of St Augustine Girls’ High School; Hilary Lee, who became a surgeon; and the Rev Mary Naimool, who was an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church of TT.

Dr Petronella Manning-Alleyne, sister of former prime Minister Patrick Manning, is also among the alumnae. Both Zalayhar Hassanali and Dr Jean Ramjohn-Richards, wives of two former presidents, are among the illustrious graduates.

Graduates of NGHS have also rendered meritorious service to the political landscape. These include Diane Seukeran (former PNM San Fernando West MP), Hazel Rogers-Dick (former mayor of San Fernando) and Joan Yuille-Williams (former minister of community development and gender affairs).

This prestigious school consistently produced scholars. An illustration is the selection of seven students from the Caribbean for the award of scholarships under the Government of India’s General Scholarship Scheme 1962-1963 for higher studies. Among the students selected were two young women, Veda Seegobin of Naparima College and Sheila Ramoutar from NGHS.

The success of NGHS from the late 1950s to the 1970s was largely due to the sterling leadership of principal Beulah Meghu (1926-2004). Beghu was a graduate of Naparima College and Naparima Training College (both Presbyterian institutions). In 2004, a letter to the editor of the Trinidad Guardian by a former student, Deanne Butchey (nee Gopeesingh), who attended the school (1972-1979), recalled the work of Meghu:

“She initiated a period of recognition, scholarship, schooling, and the general upliftment of women…As students we may have disliked that far-reaching critical eye but it has led to several accomplishments of so many 'Naps' girls who have been making important contributions in various fields throughout the world. It has instilled in us a sense of decorum, ethics and decency which we need to utilise in order to achieve good citizenship.”

Undoubtedly, NGHS can be compared to a treasured oyster that has continuously produced priceless pearls.